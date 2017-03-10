From Syrian Ice Cream to Taiwanese Sh...

From Syrian Ice Cream to Taiwanese Shaved Snow, Five International Sweets to Sample in DFW

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Dallas Observer

Next time you're in the market for something sweet, skip the apple pie and molten chocolate cake and sample sweets outside your comfort zone. Dallas-Fort Worth has a vibrant international food scene , which means there's no shortage of options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 1 hr o see the light 28
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Inquisitor 1,206
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 19 hr WarForOil 9,708
Garland Soccer (Mar '15) 22 hr Soapboxmom 44
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb 6 red snapper 2
News Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08) Jun '16 Uggg corrected 23
News Collin-County 19 mins ago 12:41 a.m.Richardson ... (May '16) May '16 WH Stamps 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC