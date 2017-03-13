Free Job Search Workshop April 1 at The Heights
A free Job Search Workshop by Career Transition Ministries will be held 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at The Heights Baptist Church, 201 W. Renner Rd. at US-75 in Richardson. Free lunch and materials are provided.
