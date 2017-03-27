Fossil Q x Cory Richards limited edit...

Fossil Q x Cory Richards limited edition smartwatch coming next Monday

THE LIMITED EDITION FOSSIL Q x CORY RICHARDS SMARTWATCH From Fossil Blue to Fossil Q: Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with famed photographer and adventurer Cory Richards Richardson, TX March 20, 2017 - Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with Cory Richards-a *National Geographic* photographer, world adventurer, extreme climber and longtime Fossil enthusiast. This limited edition smartwatch launches globally March 27, 2016 and will be unveiled at the Baselworld watch fair in Basel, Switzerland.

