Fossil Q x Cory Richards limited edition smartwatch coming next Monday
THE LIMITED EDITION FOSSIL Q x CORY RICHARDS SMARTWATCH From Fossil Blue to Fossil Q: Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with famed photographer and adventurer Cory Richards Richardson, TX March 20, 2017 - Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with Cory Richards-a *National Geographic* photographer, world adventurer, extreme climber and longtime Fossil enthusiast. This limited edition smartwatch launches globally March 27, 2016 and will be unveiled at the Baselworld watch fair in Basel, Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|139
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,722
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Rbc0905
|8
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|17 hr
|marycuellar1950
|21
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|69Chevelle
|1,333
|Heres to us
|Sun
|rideordie
|1
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb '17
|red snapper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC