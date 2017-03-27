Fossil Q x Cory Richards limited edition smartwatch coming next Monday

THE LIMITED EDITION FOSSIL Q x CORY RICHARDS SMARTWATCH From Fossil Blue to Fossil Q: Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with famed photographer and adventurer Cory Richards Richardson, TX March 20, 2017 - Fossil announces its first ever smartwatch collaboration with Cory Richards-a *National Geographic* photographer, world adventurer, extreme climber and longtime Fossil enthusiast. This limited edition smartwatch launches globally March 27, 2016 and will be unveiled at the Baselworld watch fair in Basel, Switzerland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.