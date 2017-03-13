Favor Dallas Expands, Celebrates with Free Breakfast Tacos
Favor, the Austin-based mobile delivery company, is more than doubling the range of their Dallas delivery range. New zones include neighborhoods in Lake Highlands, Oak Cliff, Richardson, West Dallas, Highland Meadows, Love Field, and Casa View.
