Eisemann Center presents Taj Express: the Bollywood Musical Revue
Eisemann Center Presents Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Eisemann Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. This internationally acclaimed musical is a dazzling theatrical spectacle wrapped into 120 minutes of swirling colors and electrifying energy.
