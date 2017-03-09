Eisemann Center presents Taj Express:...

Eisemann Center presents Taj Express: the Bollywood Musical Revue

Eisemann Center Presents Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Eisemann Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. This internationally acclaimed musical is a dazzling theatrical spectacle wrapped into 120 minutes of swirling colors and electrifying energy.

