Driver spins out after crashing into sign at Bush Turnpike ramp in Richardson
A driver caught on video the moment a car slammed into a road sign near the entry to the Bush Turnpike in Richardson. Matt Morton was getting on the Bush Turnpike near North Jupiter and East Renner roads about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the car in front of him swerved into the on-ramp lane then back into the other lane, KXAS-TV reported.
