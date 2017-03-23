Crime 5 mins ago 6:50 a.m.Police in s...

Crime 5 mins ago 6:50 a.m.Police in standoff after chasing burglary suspect up U.S. 75

Tuesday Mar 21

Police are in a standoff with a burglary suspect after they say he fired shots at them and led them on a chase. It started at a Lamborghini dealership in Richardson at about 3 a.m. when officers were called about an attempted burglary.

