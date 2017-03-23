Continue reading When the one drug yo...

Continue reading When the one drug you believe protects your child could put you in jail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

In the dark, Christy Zartler plucks a pair of jeans and a T-shirt from the closet and lays them on the bed. She opens the blinds, and sunlight fills the pink bedroom on a quiet Richardson street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,714
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 13 hr jonjedi 114
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... 15 hr AussieBobby 28
we need to find someone who will run as democra... Tue ThomasA 2
hay trump stock market drop 238 Tue Wayne 2
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Tue RevLB 55
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC