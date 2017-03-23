Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions
Magnolia Lodging has sold the four-story, 125-room Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Richardson hotel, located in Richardson to Mori Holdings, a private investment group. The Plasencia Group brokered the sale of the property near U.S. Highway 75. Hungs Enterprise LLC has sold the 35,917-square-foot Commonwealth Center at 4200 S. Cooper St in Arlington to a Dallas developer.
