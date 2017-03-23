Continue reading Richardson man accused of making false statements to FBI about his support of ISIS

Continue reading Richardson man accus...

Thursday Mar 23

A Richardson man has been indicted on charges of making false statements to the FBI related to his alleged support for the Islamic State, U.S. officials said. A federal grand jury indicted Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim on Tuesday on six counts of making false statements to federal agents.

