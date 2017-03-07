Continue reading Lawmakers urged to end executions of the mentally ill
"Renderence of the death penalty does not serve as an adequate legal outcome when considering the mental inabilities of the severely mentally ill," said Brenda Richardson-Rowe, director of counseling at Concord Church in Dallas. Advocates urged lawmakers to pass House Bill 3080 by Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, which would prevent defendants in capital murder cases from facing the death penalty if a court finds they were severely mentally ill at the time of the crime.
