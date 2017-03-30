Continue reading Dallas firms team on...

Continue reading Dallas firms team on first San Antonio tower in 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Dallas Morning News

KDC, the commercial builder that's developing Toyota's new headquarters in Plano and State Farm Insurance's Richardson campus, is building the 23-story Frost Tower. KDC's partners in the deal are Dallas hotel firm TRT Holdings and Weston Urban, a San Antonio real estate investment company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,366
Grown man body slams young boy 15 hr WarForOil 4
hay trump stock market drop 238 15 hr WarForOil 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 15 hr TrumpWins 9,724
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... Mon NFL 2
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC