Continue reading Corporate housing co...

Continue reading Corporate housing complex on the way in Richardson's Telecom Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The planned Richardson project is in the booming Telecom Corridor south of the $1.5 billion CityLine project on Greenville Avenue. WaterWalk plans to build s 153-unit corporate housing complex with two 4-story buildings at Greenville and Glenville Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 1,181
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 8 hr ThomasA 53
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 23 hr Texxy the Indepen... 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sat WarForOil 9,703
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Sat Anonymous 2
testing Sat PlanoGal 1
CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T... Mar 3 Tom H 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC