Construction kicks off on 17-acre park in Richardson's CityLine project

Read more: Dallas Morning News

The first 11-acres of the Fox Creek Park at CityLine will include a footbridge, pedestrian and bike trails, a pavilion and playgrounds. "Providing ample green space has always been a key component of CityLine, and we are so glad to have a partner in the City of Richardson that shares our vision," Walt Mountford, executive vice president with CityLine developer KDC said in a statement.

