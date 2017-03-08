Construction kicks off on 17-acre park in Richardson's CityLine project

The first 11-acres of the Fox Creek Park at CityLine will include a footbridge, pedestrian and bike trails, a pavilion and playgrounds. "Providing ample green space has always been a key component of CityLine, and we are so glad to have a partner in the City of Richardson that shares our vision," Walt Mountford, executive vice president with CityLine developer KDC said in a statement.

