Car Dealership Burglary Suspect In Custody Following Chase

A chase has ended and one person is in custody after a man police said burglarized a Richardson Lamborghini dealership fired at officers, fled and briefly stopped on U.S. 75 Tuesday morning. Richardson police said they responded to an alarm at Lamborghini Dallas in the 600 block of South Central Expressway at about 3:30 a.m. The suspected burglar then led officers on a chase north on U.S. 75 into McKinney.

