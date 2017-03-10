Can DART Be Saved From its Itself?
Humann worked with former-Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson and her husband Ray in the 1970s to draft the legislation that created DART, and in his op-ed the former-Hunt Oil executive argues that the proposal to change the way Dallas funds its public transit system is both complicated to execute and potentially catastrophic for the region's public transit system. "Dallas has other critical funding issues; this proposal would open up Pandora's Box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|48 min
|guest
|1,188
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,706
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|DuiGuy
|17
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|53
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb 6
|red snapper
|2
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC