Baby boomers made it OK to talk about menopause, but myths abound
The baby boomers didn't take menopause lying down. They turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon -- and a billion-dollar business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|131
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|guest
|1,340
|Grown man body slams young boy
|Wed
|Infidel
|2
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|Wed
|NFL
|1
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Mar 27
|jaime
|2
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb '17
|red snapper
|2
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC