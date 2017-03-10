10th Annual Heights Car Show April 8
Organizers took a leap of faith 10 years ago when they decided to hold a car show in the parking lot of the Heights Church in Richardson. Despite its early April date, the show has been blessed with beautiful weather for the past nine years in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|47 min
|guest
|1,188
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,706
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|DuiGuy
|17
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|53
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb 6
|red snapper
|2
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC