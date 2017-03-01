Will Vouchers Save the Schools or Sta...

Will Vouchers Save the Schools or Starve Them?

Tuesday

Texas Senator Don Huffines, a Dallas Republican, defended his support for private school vouchers in a meeting with Richardson students and PTA members on Monday. The situation was testy, to say the least.

