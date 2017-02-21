VIDEO: Texas parents treat daughter's severe autism with
Two Texas parents are sharing their story of using marijuana to treat their 17-year-old daughter's severe autism, prompting more discussion about legalization of medical marijuana in Texas. The incredible story of how two Texas parents illegally use marijuana to treat their 17-year-old daughter's severe autism is reaching millions online , and prompting more discussion about legalization of medical uses for the drug in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,050
|Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa
|8 hr
|martyre92
|2
|Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui...
|8 hr
|martyre92
|3
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|martyre92
|43
|The Pin Show Offered a Bounty of Dallas Fashion...
|8 hr
|martyre92
|1
|Park rangers keep an eye on Dallas parks Read S...
|8 hr
|martyre92
|1
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|martyre92
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC