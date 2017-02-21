VIDEO: Texas parents treat daughter's severe autism with

Two Texas parents are sharing their story of using marijuana to treat their 17-year-old daughter's severe autism, prompting more discussion about legalization of medical marijuana in Texas. The incredible story of how two Texas parents illegally use marijuana to treat their 17-year-old daughter's severe autism is reaching millions online , and prompting more discussion about legalization of medical uses for the drug in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.