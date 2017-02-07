Upcoming concert at Mount Vernon Musi...

Upcoming concert at Mount Vernon Music Hall features a Klezmer program Feb. 18

Mount Vernon Music invites the public to a program of Klezmer and Klezmer-inspired music on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 pm in MVM Hall. Combining religious melodies from the synagogue and dance music from Russia and Eastern European cultures, Klezmer is the traditional music of weddings and other celebrations.

