Upcoming concert at Mount Vernon Music Hall features a Klezmer program Feb. 18
Mount Vernon Music invites the public to a program of Klezmer and Klezmer-inspired music on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 pm in MVM Hall. Combining religious melodies from the synagogue and dance music from Russia and Eastern European cultures, Klezmer is the traditional music of weddings and other celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10)
|51 min
|Private 82
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Inquisitor
|894
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|22 hr
|red snapper
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC