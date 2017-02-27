The Rainmaker Group Announces Sale Of Multifamily Housing Assets To RealPage, Inc.

The Rainmaker Group, a premier provider of profit optimization and revenue intelligence solutions to the hospitality and gaming industries, announced today that it has agreed to sell its Rainmaker LRO multifamily housing business and product portfolio to RealPage, Inc., a Richardson, Texas-based global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. "This is a win-win for both our LRO and hospitality customers," said Tammy Farley, president of the Rainmaker Group.

