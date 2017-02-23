the Other Mozart Comes to Eisemann Ce...

the Other Mozart Comes to Eisemann Center 3/23-25

The Other Mozart is the true and untold story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history. Written by and starring Sylvia Milo, the monodrama is set in a stunning 18-foot dress .

