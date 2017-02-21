The Not-So-Golden Age of Cinema Got Its Start in Dallas, According to B-Movie Historian
Some of Hollywood's best worst movies were shot in Dallas including such classics as the rock 'n' roll schlockfest Rock, Baby, Rock It! and gigantic animal horrors like The Killer Shrews and The Giant Gila Monster . and New Orleans may be seeing a boom in film and television productions thanks to competitive tax breaks and a workforce of experienced crew members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa
|2 hr
|martyre92
|2
|Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui...
|2 hr
|martyre92
|3
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|martyre92
|43
|The Pin Show Offered a Bounty of Dallas Fashion...
|2 hr
|martyre92
|1
|Park rangers keep an eye on Dallas parks Read S...
|2 hr
|martyre92
|1
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|martyre92
|4
|Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for...
|2 hr
|martyre92
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC