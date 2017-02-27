Richardson's Tella Firma says it has the right foundation for Texas' shifting soil
A few months after building his dream house on Lake Texoma, Jim Fontaine started to see signs that the project had gone terribly wrong. Hairline cracks appeared in the basement's stained concrete floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|1 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,103
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|9,694
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|49
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|11 hr
|Tired of transplants
|4
|Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Mon
|bill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC