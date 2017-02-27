Richardson's Tella Firma says it has ...

Richardson's Tella Firma says it has the right foundation for Texas' shifting soil

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A few months after building his dream house on Lake Texoma, Jim Fontaine started to see signs that the project had gone terribly wrong. Hairline cracks appeared in the basement's stained concrete floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon 1 hr ShowPhartt 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,103
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,694
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 6 hr ThomasA 49
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) 11 hr Tired of transplants 4
News Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for... 18 hr ThomasA 2
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Mon bill 14
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC