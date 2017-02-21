News 3 hour ago 6:29 p.m.Medical marijuana debate hits closer to home for some
DALLAS Shannon Lowe McAllister knows what it's like to have a child with autism. Her 11-year-old son, Thomas, is non-verbal and has a history of hurting himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|SouthernCalifornia
|9,699
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|5 hr
|My Phartss
|7
|Rush Limbaugh Tries To Sell President Trump's A...
|8 hr
|INS Vet
|4
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,045
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|14 hr
|Lucigirl
|13
|Lyft or Uber delivery service
|Tue
|Mojojer
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC