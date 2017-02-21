News 3 hour ago 6:29 p.m.Medical mari...

News 3 hour ago 6:29 p.m.Medical marijuana debate hits closer to home for some

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS Shannon Lowe McAllister knows what it's like to have a child with autism. Her 11-year-old son, Thomas, is non-verbal and has a history of hurting himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 49 min SouthernCalifornia 9,699
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 5 hr My Phartss 7
Rush Limbaugh Tries To Sell President Trump's A... 8 hr INS Vet 4
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 12 hr Inquisitor 1,045
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 14 hr Lucigirl 13
Lyft or Uber delivery service Tue Mojojer 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC