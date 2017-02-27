Korean Elotes? Sure, Why Not - At Chicken Moto, South Korea Meets Texas Flavor
Chicken Moto's Texas-Korea fusion is most apparent in the elotes, made with Korean pepper-spiced mayonnaise and cotija cheese. Richardson boasts a decent list of restaurants in virtually all types of Asian cuisine, but its latest addition takes the taste of South Korea and pairs it with our own Lone Star State: Chicken Moto, a new eatery from the team behind Bbbop Seoul Kitchen.
