Hundreds Robbed and Three Killed Maki...

Hundreds Robbed and Three Killed Making Online Deals; Now DPD Wants Safe Exchange Zones

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Dallas Observer

It wasn't. Teran's death was one of two 2016 murders over online transactions gone bad, Dallas Police Department officials said Monday, in addition to 154 robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Inquisitor 1,045
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 5 hr Lucigirl 13
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 7 hr BirchingPhartss 5
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 21 hr WarForOil 9,698
Lyft or Uber delivery service 23 hr Mojojer 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Texas catfish restaurant Flying Fish to debut i... Tue FlyingPhartc 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC