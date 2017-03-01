Don Huffiness on Video Tangling with Richardson Students and Parents Over School Vouchers

If he needed a reminder, Dallas state Senator Don Huffines is getting one: Remember, no matter where you are, if you're speaking to the public, someone is probably filming. During a discussion with Richardson ISD parents and students at the state capitol Monday, Huffines grew irritable when pressed about his latest push for school vouchers - a law that would allow state-funded education savings accounts for families that don't want to send their kids to public school.

