DFW sci-fi fans have two events to geek out at this weekend
This weekend, two conventions catering to nerd culture are descending on the area, one featuring a dash of Hollywood glamor, the other with more of a literary bent. Hosted by longtime convention organizer Mark Walters, Dallas Comic Show boasts the size and star power of a premier event, but without the exorbitant fees.
