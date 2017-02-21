Deshaun Watson lands another award as NFL draft looms
From left, Scott Murray, the recipient of the Charles Ringler Founder's Award, Jim McMahon, the recipient of the Davey O'Brien Legends Award, Deshaun Watson of Clemson University, the recipient of the O'Brien national quarterback award, and Anna Connolly of J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, the recipient of the High School Scholarship, attend a press conference before the annual Davey O'Brien award ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Watson was presented his second consecutive Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback.
