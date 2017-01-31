Defense: Orlando Gunman's Should Stay With Mom in Fla.
A lawyer for the widow of the Orlando gunman filed court papers on Tuesday, seeking that Noor Salman be allowed to move to Florida and live with her mother as she awaits trial for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in the country's worst mass shooting in history. The 16-page motion seeking Salman's conditional release, also for the first time details her background as an abused wife and what she thought was happening in the days and weeks before the massacre in which her husband was killed by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|37 min
|guest
|791
|Who has jokes
|54 min
|ThomasA
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|15 hr
|Mark Cuban Coward
|13
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Well Well
|1,494
|Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Well Well
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Jan 4
|Eagle Eyes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC