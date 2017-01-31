Defense: Orlando Gunman's Should Stay...

Defense: Orlando Gunman's Should Stay With Mom in Fla.

A lawyer for the widow of the Orlando gunman filed court papers on Tuesday, seeking that Noor Salman be allowed to move to Florida and live with her mother as she awaits trial for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in the country's worst mass shooting in history. The 16-page motion seeking Salman's conditional release, also for the first time details her background as an abused wife and what she thought was happening in the days and weeks before the massacre in which her husband was killed by police.

