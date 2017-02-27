Dallas County a Dreamera sa arrest pu...

Dallas County a Dreamera sa arrest puts scare in immigration-rights community

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 25-year-old "Dreamer" was arrested for traffic warrants Tuesday night in Richardson, sparking fears among the immigration-rights community that he would be placed on an ICE detainer. Edwin Romero was released shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Richardson Jail after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to put a criminal hold on him, a police spokesman said.

