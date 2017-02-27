Dallas County a Dreamera sa arrest puts scare in immigration-rights community
A 25-year-old "Dreamer" was arrested for traffic warrants Tuesday night in Richardson, sparking fears among the immigration-rights community that he would be placed on an ICE detainer. Edwin Romero was released shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Richardson Jail after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to put a criminal hold on him, a police spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|guest
|1,096
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|bill
|14
|Help
|18 hr
|Sam
|1
|looking for some truth from plano
|Sun
|xxx
|5
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 25
|xxx
|2
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|Feb 24
|BumPhartz
|8
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb 6
|red snapper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC