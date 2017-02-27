Continue reading Dallas senator gets salty with Richardson students during a school choice talk
But he's raising eyebrows because of the combative tone he used Monday in Austin during a discussion about education at Texas PTA Rally Day with a group of high school students from Richardson ISD. During one exchange, a student pushed back against a proposal to give students a stipend to attend private schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,100
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|3 hr
|Tired of transplants
|4
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|James
|48
|Dallas City Council Brings Cite-and-Release for...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|bill
|14
|Help
|Sun
|Sam
|1
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb 6
|red snapper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC