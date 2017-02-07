Buddy Holly Center presents 'The Day ...

Buddy Holly Center presents 'The Day the Music Died'

Friday Feb 3

February 3, 2017 marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson, "The Big Bopper", and pilot Roger Peterson. This date has affectionately been coined as "The Day the Music Died", after a lyric in the Don McLean song, "American Pie," that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends.

