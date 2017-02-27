Affiliates of Siris Capital Complete Com ...
Today affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC and Xura, Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Mitel Mobility, Inc. , a division of Mitel Networks Corporation . This announcement follows the completion of Xura's acquisition of Ranzure Networks, Inc. on February 1, 2017, and the previously announced divestiture of Xura's non-core enterprise messaging business on February 17, 2017.
