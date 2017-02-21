a Day Music Dieda show pays tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Big Bopper
On Saturday night, The Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., will host "The Day the Music Died." The show pays tribute to the late Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, three rockers who seemed destined for greatness.
