Wizard behind a Emerald Citya had other plans for a Oza adaptation

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

While the network had planned only to enlist the optical auteur of films such as The Cell and The Fall to direct the pilot of their long-gestating Wizard of Oz adaptation, Tarsem had bigger plans: He wanted to take control of the whole series. Additionally, Tarsem wanted all 10 scripts written in advance so they could shoot his trippy take on the classic L. Frank Baum story across the globe, stopping in Spain, Croatia and Hungary.

