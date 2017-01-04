Westchase Office Leases Show Need for...

Westchase Office Leases Show Need for Value

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: GlobeSt.com

The recent Neighbors Health lease of 100,000 square feet at Richmond Park Westchase shows that large users are looking for quality and value in the office market, and are finding it in class-B space. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 642
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 8 hr Bo Hunk 52
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Sat pzz17 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Fri Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Fri FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Jan 6 SD CA perm tech 9,641
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC