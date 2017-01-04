Westchase Office Leases Show Need for Value
The recent Neighbors Health lease of 100,000 square feet at Richmond Park Westchase shows that large users are looking for quality and value in the office market, and are finding it in class-B space. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|642
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|8 hr
|Bo Hunk
|52
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Sat
|pzz17
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Jan 6
|SD CA perm tech
|9,641
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC