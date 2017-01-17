Prosecutor: Orlando Gunman's Widow Kn...

Prosecutor: Orlando Gunman's Widow Knew About the Attack

Tuesday Jan 17

The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time, prosecutors said Tuesday as she appeared in court to face charges of aiding and abetting her husband in the months before the rampage last June that left 49 people dead. Noor Salman, 30, stood before a federal judge under tight security, looking downcast and bewildered.

