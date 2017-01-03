PixelFLEX Demonstrates The Power Of C...

PixelFLEX Demonstrates The Power Of Creative Digital Media For Reflect

Industry leading digital media solutions provider uses FLEXLite NXG technology for two innovative LED video displays in their new Richardson, Texas headquarters Since its founding in 2001, Reflect has been at the forefront of creating digital experiences that help their clients maximize sales and strengthen brand loyalty. The company recently relocated its headquarters to a new facility in Richardson, Texas designed to fully showcase the scope of their innovative solutions.

