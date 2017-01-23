New Studio Movie Grill theater opens ...

New Studio Movie Grill theater opens tonight in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Starting tonight, North Texas will have yet another place to watch movies, eat a meal and wash it all down with a beverage -- and it's not your couch. The Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill chain is opening its 24th location -- a "flagship" they're calling it -- at the Lincoln Square mall in Arlington right near AT&T Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 58 min Inquisitor 722
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) 5 hr Eman87 63
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr WarForOil 9,665
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft... 20 hr Nigel Havers 2
Who said Trump is taking women's rights away? 20 hr huey goins 4
Lupe Valdez to be deported..... 20 hr huey goins 2
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC