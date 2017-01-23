New Studio Movie Grill theater opens tonight in Arlington
Starting tonight, North Texas will have yet another place to watch movies, eat a meal and wash it all down with a beverage -- and it's not your couch. The Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill chain is opening its 24th location -- a "flagship" they're calling it -- at the Lincoln Square mall in Arlington right near AT&T Stadium.
