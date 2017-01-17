Join Us Wednesday For Last Girl Standing at DreadVision
With the new year comes a new step in the DreadVision plan: our pick for this month is a new movie that's never seen wide release in theaters. Dread Central is your independent source for ALL things horror, past, present, and future, and that's reflected in DreadVision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,045
|Crime 17 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Nurse accused of sex...
|3 hr
|Ananimous
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|681
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|17 hr
|eye for an eye
|8
|Cowboys future
|Mon
|Horrible secondary
|1
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Sun
|truth45
|5
|Dallas police say 4 jailed in slaying of theft ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Caught_Ya_Nestor
|19
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC