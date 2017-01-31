Greg Ellis to speak February 5 at The Heights
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis will speak February 5th in the 9:15 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. services at The Heights Church in Richardson. 'We are excited to have Greg share his story,' said John Wills, executive pastor at The Heights.
