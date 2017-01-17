Granite Properties' Historic Redevelo...

Granite Properties' Historic Redevelopment Continues in Dallas' West End

With about 75 percent of construction completed, the historic redevelopment is well underway at Granite Properties' Factory Six03, a 114-year-old building in Dallas' West End. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has signed the building's first lease with Granite to occupy the top two floors of the 7-story, 237,000-square-foot structure.

