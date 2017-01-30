Get to know your Muslim neighbors; wh...

Get to know your Muslim neighbors; what could be more American than that?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Dallas Morning News

I am the son of two caring parents who built their lives in Richardson. If you were to only know my family on paper, my mother, a substitute teacher; my father, an engineer; and my brother, an Eagle Scout, you would find that we are no different than any other American family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr hahahaha 9,680
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 810
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
for pain meds (Sep '11) 13 hr Oxylover 5
Looking for OC or OP and the like... 13 hr Oxylover 1
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 15 hr Doug77 1,496
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 18 hr telling it straight 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC