Get to know your Muslim neighbors; what could be more American than that?
I am the son of two caring parents who built their lives in Richardson. If you were to only know my family on paper, my mother, a substitute teacher; my father, an engineer; and my brother, an Eagle Scout, you would find that we are no different than any other American family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|hahahaha
|9,680
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|810
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|13 hr
|Oxylover
|5
|Looking for OC or OP and the like...
|13 hr
|Oxylover
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|Doug77
|1,496
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|18 hr
|telling it straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC