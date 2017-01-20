Dog About Town: An open house, a group hike and more things to do
What a Great Dog! Training Center will celebrate the grand opening of its second location from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Along with tours of the 16,000-square-foot facility and demos including agility, freestyle, rally and nosework, there will be food and drinks, photos, giveaways and goody bags for the first 100 guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|NeverAPremTech
|9,666
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|722
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|12 hr
|Eman87
|63
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|Mon
|Nigel Havers
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|Mon
|huey goins
|4
|Lupe Valdez to be deported.....
|Mon
|huey goins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC