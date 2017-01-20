Dog About Town: An open house, a grou...

Dog About Town: An open house, a group hike and more things to do

Friday Jan 20

What a Great Dog! Training Center will celebrate the grand opening of its second location from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Along with tours of the 16,000-square-foot facility and demos including agility, freestyle, rally and nosework, there will be food and drinks, photos, giveaways and goody bags for the first 100 guests.

