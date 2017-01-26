Cowboy poets tickle Stock Show crowds with wit, wisdom

It doesn't take a lot of sagebrush in your soul to feel a little tickle at one of Dale "Sourdough" Myres' tall tales, or admiration as Leah Sawyer plays her fiddle from a sitting position because her horse threw her about a month ago. It's the lore of Texas, and it's all part of the Texas Cowboy Poets Association's Campfire Stories series that concludes Wednesday at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

