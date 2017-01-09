Continue reading Builder JPI starting new apartment communities in Richardson and Farmers Branch
Dallas-based builder JPI said Monday that it will build a 420-unit rental community just south of the $1.5 billion CityLine development near North Central Expressway. The urban-style apartment community is adjoining Richardson's 58-acre Spring Creek Natural Area, which is on the east side of U.S. Highway 75 and south of Renner Road.
