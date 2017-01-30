Continue reading Big Telecom Corridor office lease provides new HQ for Service King

Continue reading Big Telecom Corridor...

One of the largest recent office leases in Richardson will fill some of the office space State Farm Insurance left behind when it moved to its new regional campus. Service King Collision Repair Centers has rented space for its headquarters in the Galatyn Commons buildings, located at 2375 North Glenville Drive.

